Time for a university of education in Arochukwu is now - Phillip Nto 

From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

Recently, the Provost of Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu, (ASCETA) in Abia state, Dr. Philip Nto hosted some journalists on a facility visit to the college. He made a case for the conversion of the College into a Specialized University of Education in view of the infrastructure and facilities already in place there.

Nto was quick to add that such a University, if approved, should be run under public/private-sector/partnership initiative (PPPi) in order to achieve the desired goals.

A few of the expected benefits include using the border communities as catchment areas for the University as well as to foster peace and unity among the border communities, among others.

Nto buttressed his position by saying that the need for the transformation of the College of Education into a University of Education has become more pressing, especially, now that the production of NCE graduates was gradually phasing out in the state and country as a whole.

More so, he said the recent decision by the Federal Government to reduce the production of high level manpower through the Award of University degrees by Colleges of Education, Mono and Polytechnics, has become another reason to minimize production of more middle-level man-power.

It will be recalled that Colleges of Education, Mono- and Polytechnics in the country were established by Law to provide middle-level manpower for the country’s educational systems and other economic social and technological needs.

But with the nature of the country’s growing economy, technological advancements and increase in the number of Universities producing high caliber man-power to meet the challenges, the need to trim-down middle-level manpower production has become imperative.

According to the Provost, the Governing Board of ASCETA has already forwarded a letter to the Abia state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu intimating him of the need to convert ASCETA into a University of Education.

Indeed, the Abia College of Education, Technical Arochukwu is sitting on a land space between Akwa-Ibom, Abia and Cross River states, respectively, with common boundaries. Before the Nigeria/Biafra war these areas belonged to the defunct Enyong Division under Calabar Province.

They stretched along the Cross River and Itu Rivers to include Akpabuyo, Biase Arochukwu, Itu, Ini Local government areas and others.

People from these localities lived together and shared a lot of things in common, including marriages, names, dances and cultures. But with Justice Mamman Nassir Boundary Report, quests for States and Local governments, this zone was split accordingly into states and LGAs, respectively. It is being argued at different quarters that the balkanization of these areas must have sparked-off agitation and youth restiveness; and eventually, the frequent border clashes bedeviling the areas now. The case of Iheosu and Isu communities of Abia state and Utuma in Cross River state, respectively, is a case in point.

Moreover, Arochukwu town stands tall in the History of Nigeria, particularly, in terms of Religion and Administration. The people of Arochukwu offered the initial resistance to colonial administration in Nigeria. Here, the Arochukwu/British government war of 1901 readily comes to mind. This is, however, as former Aggrey Memorial College, Arochukwu, the present premises housing the Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu, was the premier institution, established by the renowned Educationist, late Dr. Alvan Ikoku in 1931, to cater for the educational needs of the entire area and beyond. Other similar institutions, like Hope Waddle Training

Institute, HWTI, West African People’s Institute, WAPI, St. Patrick’s College, SPACO, all in Calabar. Others like Methodist College, Uzuakoli, Dennis Memorial College and co in Anambra, took-off thereafter. Ofcourse, these were pioneered by the Missionaries and notable individuals. There was no government presence in these areas then. Till today, ASCETA remains the only investment in the entire localities of the three neighbouring states. With the creation of States, the above named institutions fell into the hands of state governments.

Indeed, citing a University of Education to cater for the needs of these border communities would be ideal and will give a sense of belonging to people from these areas, who had, in the past, lived together. There are strong indications that the proposed University of Education here would engender the establishment of a satellite University settlement/ Town within the outskirts of the University environ to continue the growth of Trade, Commerce and mutual relationship among the border communities and states.

Apart from boasting of co-habitat life and social interaction, such a settlement.would curb youth restiveness, rural-urban migration and bring peace to the warring border communities as well as bring education nearer and accessible to children of the communities; who presently travel far distances in search of education.

Contacted on phone, the member representing Arochukwu state Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Mr. Mike Ukoha, disclosed that the State House of Assembly has received a MEMO from the Abia state government expressing Interest to convert ASCETA into a specialized University Of Education. He hinted that the name of the new University has been adopted, while the process of legislation is in progress.

His words: “There is a Bill to establish a University of Education in Arochukwu. I am the sponsor. This Bill has gone through public hearing and waiting for the Committee of the whole House. After this stage comes the final Reading by the House, before it is sent to the state governor for his assent. When the Bill is assented to, the proposed University shall be called University of Education, Science and Technology, Arochukwu. These processes are expected to be completed for the take-off of the University before June 2023.”

What facitilities are really on-ground for this new University, one may ask? In the words of the Provost: ”We have enough facilities and infrastructures on ground to satisfy the needs of the University”.

Other requirements could be for the University to demand. But presently, there are 15 storeyed buildings standing and fully completed, furnished and equipped to standards, courtesy of Technical Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) Impact Intervention. Each building is fitted with Deans office, boardrooms and provision for the physically.challenged persons attached. These are a side other inherited and.refurbished existing buildings and bungalows for both lectures and other uses. As a result of low students’ intake, some of the buildings are still begging for students.

At the moment, ten programmes with 15 Schools of the College, in relevant disciplines, have received full accreditations from the relevant bodies and functioning accordingly. Some of the blocks already put into use are: School of Education Block; School of Arts and Social sciences; Auditorium, with a sitting capacity for 500 students: College Library with a capacity of 300 students; the largest and best equipped, amongst colleges of Education in Nigeria. It is already stuffed with Reference Books covering various areas of knowledge and is said to be connected to the World Library of Congress in New York, USA.

This building is named after the educationist, Dr. Alvan Ikoku. School of Science Education Block; School of Vocational Education Block; Centre for Continuing Education Block; School of Technical Education; School of Business Studies; Administration Block, etc, etc.

Landscaping of the premises is currently in progress. To support and enhance conducive Teaching and Learning environment, the College has 500KVA Transformer, connected to the National grid to ensure steady light. The campus also has a 250KVA as a back-up. In addition, each School has its own generator for its specific uses.

According to Dr. Nto, without TETFUND, the college could not have had these buildings standing here today. “I thank both the state government and TETFUND managers for what they are doing in this college. I have completed 15 buildings since I took up the mantle of leadership of this institution in 2016. We do not cut-corners as we handle TETFUND projects.

“We adopt prudence and due process in handling TEDFUND schemes. This is one reason why we are succeeding. TETFUND blacklists institutions that cut corners while executing their projects. In fact, I will suggest that governments should steer clear the management of TEDTFUNG to ensure sustainability and fairness.

The intention of the Scheme is good. However, apart from TETFUND, the College has also attracted some intervention funds from the federal government for the College gate and provision of a borehole in the.premises. It is because of these facilities, available space, and.importance of Arochukwu town and easy access to higher education by.youths at these border communities, among other reasons that propel us (concerned people) to demand for a University of Education here. The time for it appears to be now”.