Connect with us

Politics

There's no justification for a state of emergency in Rivers – Senator Dickson
Advertisement

Politics

Peter Obi urges Labour Party assembly members to reject emergency rule in Rivers

Politics

Reps endorse Tinubu’s state of emergency rule in Rivers

Politics

JUST IN: Atiku, others announce coalition against Tinubu, reject emergency rule in Rivers 

Politics

Adeleke fumes as APC asks Tinubu to declare state of emergency in Osun

Politics

AGF Fagbemi justifies emergency rule, blames Fubara, as Tinubu hosts new Rivers administrator 

Politics

'Unconstitutional:' NBA slams Tinubu for suspending Rivers governor, elected officials

Politics

Gov Fubara reacts to Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers, calls for calm (Full Text)

Politics

'Unconstitutional, reckless:' Peter Obi condemns removal of Fubara as Rivers gov

Politics

Meet Admiral Ibok-Ette Ekwe Ibas, new administrator of Rivers state

Politics

There’s no justification for a state of emergency in Rivers – Senator Dickson

Published

3 hours ago

on

There's no justification for a state of emergency in Rivers – Senator Dickson

Senator Seriake Dickson, former governor of Bayelsa State, has strongly criticised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, insisting that the move lacks justification and undermines democratic principles.

Speaking on PrimeTime with Arise TV, the former Bayelsa governor described the decision as shocking and ill-advised.

“As a committed democrat, I was shocked when the president’s proclamation was read, and I immediately released a statement to condemn it,” he stated.

According to Dickson, while there are concerns in Rivers, they do not warrant such an extreme measure. He also cautioned that a state of emergency does not require the suspension of the governor, deputy, or state lawmakers.

“I have been making calls to ensure this incident is not misinterpreted as an ethnic clash between the Ikwere and Ijaw people. Leaders across all divides must see it for what it is a political issue,” he warned.

The senator also expressed doubts over the level of consultation before the proclamation, stressing that it contradicts the principles of constitutional democracy.

“The President knows the key actors, yet whatever step he took appears insufficient. Suspending elected officials is like igniting a nuclear bomb in a constitutional democracy,” he added.

Although he acknowledged that Section 305 of the Constitution allows for a state of emergency, he questioned whether the legal conditions had been met.

“Even if they are fulfilled, it does not automatically imply the suspension of the governor or lawmakers,” Dickson concluded

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (206) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (169) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (329) Alex Otti (514) Aliko Dangote (89) Atiku Abubakar (297) Babajide Sanwo-olu (175) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (825) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (134) Dapo Abiodun (144) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (353) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (99) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (235) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (156) NNPC (191) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (259) Olusegun Obasanjo (122) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (173) Peter Obi (578) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (91) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement