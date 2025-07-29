Somebody called me yesterday and said to me, “why are you so obsessed with Peter Obi of late?” “Obsessed?” “How?” I asked rather rhetorically. “Do you mean passionate?” I asked. He said, “whatever. It is just that I have noticed that you have been writing articles of late praising him. I read you in the past criticising him,” he added. “Suddenly, you changed and started praising him,” he concluded.

Looking him straight in the face I asked, “would you have preferred I kept attacking him?” That is, assuming I had done so. He ended up by saying, “e bi like say the man don find you something.” I didn’t know whether this was gratuitous or jocular.

However, I ignored it as I considered it a laughable tantrum of an ill-formed critic.

Well, that’s the problem we have in this society. Once you express opinions that do not resonate with some people, they accuse you of being compromised. They expect you to praise their friends and attack their opponents no matter what they might have done to either merit a rebuke or a praise. How I wish Peter Obi could settle me! I need to be settled because I have bills to pay.

Unfortunately, I am not an internally displaced person neither am I hungry. Also, and unfortunately, Peter Obi does not settle people who write patronisingly of him.

Continuing with my “obsession” with Peter Obi, as my friend called it, I am writing today on “The Peter Obi Energy.” That young man is energetic. I sometimes wonder how he keeps up with his tight schedules. Today, he’s in London. Tomorrow, he’s in the US, Agulu. Another day, he’s in Aba. Before you read his speeches at those events, he is in Minna, in Plateau, in Katsina.

He went to Benin, Edo State to do good and instead got rebuked and was threatened by the Governor, Monday Okpebholo and other politicians afraid of his rising profile. The Governor declared matter of fact that Peter Obi must seek and obtain his express permission before coming to the State, a clear of violation of our constitutional provision that guarantees free movement by all citizens. He told him that his security is not guaranteed if he ventures into the state without his express permission.

The APC chairman in Edo, Jaret Tenebe, weighed in and couldn’t hide his hatred for Peter Obi. He openly declared before the world and at a press conference that he hates Peter Obi and warned him not to come to the State again.

Contrariwise, Peter Obi went to Minna, Niger State, to condole with flood victims, and he was lavishly welcomed and effusively praised by the deputy governor and the full compliment of the state executive council, which thanked him for the visit and the cash donation. He went to Benue, where the reverend father-turned politician, Hyacinth Alia, warned him not to come again. He was angry because Peter Obi’s visit exposed the reverend governor’s insensitivity to his people’s plight. He was also in Plateau State to console with victims of herdsmen attack.

In all these places, he donated money handsomely and was received by enthusiastic crowds. The receptions didn’t obviously go down well with those governors and party leaders, forcing them to openly oppose any further visits unless they permit such.

Most frequent travellers will tell you that they hardly complete one circle of their travels without meeting Peter Obi either in one of the flights or at an event. He has become ubiquitous of sorts.

Honestly, he’s very energetic. He’s everywhere. Peter Obi has somehow become like the MTN: “everywhere you go,” you’d find him. He mixes freely. He is loved. People get excited seeing him. I am sure some women will be crushing on him too for his feminine voice and his likability.

I can understand that he is a very wealthy man and has access to top level hospitals both at home and abroad. So, he must be going in for comprehensive medical checkup frequently and is fit as a fiddle. But, “body no bi wood,” as we say in local parlance. At some point the body breaks down, forcing the owner of the body to slow down. Not Peter Obi. I have never heard he broke down. I have never heard he got sick and couldn’t keep an appointment.

Even delayed flights or closed airports do not stop him. He’s everywhere you go, touching lives, beaming with smiles, making people go into ecstasy seeing him. You may not like him. It is normal. You may not agree with what he says and does. It is also normal. What you won’t deny is that he is energetic and smart. He’s intelligent too.

Peter Obi became very wealthy even before becoming Governor, Anambra State, a position he held for two terms, the first Governor to achieve that feat. It appeared that he opened the gate for others to follow suit. Willie Obiano, whom he handed over to, did eight years. Charles Soludo, whom Obiano handed over to, will likely do eight years. You can call it ‘the Peter Obi effect.’ It is infectious.

Before you accuse me of being too patronising of the 64-year-old businessman cum politician, note that I have written many articles critical of him. What I do not do as a writer is to engage in praise-singing for pecuniary purposes. I am a realist and I write as truly as I see things, believing them to be self-evident; that truth is constant and is hated by enemies of truth.

Peter Obi may be pretentious to some people by what he says, how he carries his bags, holds his umbrella, flies Economy Class locally, serves food where roles are reversed, sits with the masses, poses in pictures with his admirers. His ‘non-class act’ does not sit well with some people. But that is his life and he lives it so energetically and amiably. He doesn’t spend his money on certain luxuries, but he spends them taking care of the needy, the vulnerable, and those in dire need of his help. He prefers to help groups, hoping that by so doing, he’d touch many lives in one fell swoop.

In a country that is in dire need of energetic leadership, Peter Obi would have scored high on that parameter. Unfortunately, ours is not that country. It is a country where old people with health baggage are recorded to have gotten into offices, spending the greater part of their tenure visiting foreign hospitals with our foreign currencies treating undisclosed illnesses.

Imagine if Peter Obi could be given the chance to deploy his energy criss-crossing the vast lands of our nation, solving problems, touching lives, doing good! He may still not be liked. But his legacy will abound.

I know some will say he has no path way to the presidency of this nation. I know many may disagree with his claim that “I have been wearing this wristwatch for 17 years!” I also disagree with that claim. I have said so myself in the past because I believe it was self-serving. I had also argued that he had no pathway to the presidency of Nigeria, hinging my opinion on the dysfunctional system we operate. However, I am enamoured by the energy he exudes in his quest to lead this nation. Even if he doesn’t get there, let it be known that he gave it his all and energetically too.

Peter Obi has plenty of energy and he puts it to great use for himself and for humanity.