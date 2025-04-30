Student loan deductions, Presidential aide demands probe

More reactions have poured in to the recent story by an online medium that no fewer than 51 tertiary institutions are involved in illegal deductions, double institutional fees receipt by beneficiary institutions, and attendant exploitation of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) student loan scheme.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Sunday Asefon, criticised heads of tertiary institutions for involvement in illegal acts of deductions and double fee collections from students benefiting from NELFUND.

Asefon, a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), announced that he would liaise with student bodies from universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education and discuss the matter with the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

The presidential aide called for the setting up of a monitoring committee made up of students that would monitor disbursements across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

His words: “I must condemn those Vice-Chancellors who have received the payment of disbursements of Student Loan and failed to inform the students and went ahead to collect school fees from those students.

“Some even denying students from writing exam after they have received disbursements from the NELFUND.

“I condemn it in totality and as I speak to you, my office, student leaders across the country including NANS, National Association of University Students (NAUS), National Association of College of Education Students, National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), we are meeting and we are working towards meeting with the Minister of Education. And have a committee to monitor across the six geopolitical zones. As soon as NELFUND is disbursing, students can be immediately informed.

“Before the management of universities even write to NELFUND for receiving the alert, the students would have informed their colleagues that NELFUND has disbursed this amount of money.”

He voiced concern that heads of institutions, who were mostly beneficiaries of free education in their time, are the ones trying to frustrate President Bola Tinubu’s policy of student loan.

“I can assure you, we will soon be calling their names out. And any school found engaging with this kind of act, Nigerian students will not take it easy with them.

“You know Nigerians, we are the problem ourselves. Imagine the President who has this vision, who believes that giving education is just to give life. And for those whose parents are not capable or able to send their children to school, and the President felt there is need for every household to have quality education,” he added.