Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market on Monday closed on a bearish note occasioned by profit taking by investors.

The All Share Index declined by 0.15% to close at 41,976.79 points from the previous close of 42,038.6 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.15% to close at N21.906 trillion from the previous close of N21.938 trillion, thereby shedding N32 billion.

An aggregate of 378.15 million units of shares were traded in 6,384 deals, valued at N3.24 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 20 equities emerged as gainers against 32 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Fidson Healthcare and Guinness led other gainers with 9.92% growth, closing at N6.76 and N39.9 respectively.

Sovereign Trust Insurance and AIICO Insurance also grew their share prices by 9.09% and 8.87% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Eterna Plc led other price decliners as it sheds 9.94% of its share price to close at N7.79 from the previous close of N8.65.

UDPC and Courteville among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.44% and 9.09% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Mutual Benefit Assurance traded about 52.44 million units of its shares in 72 deals, valued at N13.71 million.

UBA traded about 29.28 million units of its shares in 277 deals, valued at N250.85 million.

FBNH traded about 27.55 million units of its shares in 425 deals, valued at N299.82 million.