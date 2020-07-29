Adebayo Obajemu

In supporting the Lagos State Government’s fight against the novel corona virus, Spaarcon Construction Nigeria Limited is donating the automatic sanitizing chamber to the state government; to be placed at the entrance to the state secretariat.

The automatic disinfection chamber comes with an infra-red thermometer, full body disinfection chamber, motion detection sensors, automatic sanitizer dispenser. The product is 100% made in Nigeria.

Receiving the disinfection chamber; Mrs Bolanle Dapo-Thomas (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of wealth creation) who represented the Lagos state head of service (Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola) commended the firm for the initiative and thanked them for the donation.

The CEO of Spaarcon construction (Mr. Ashish Trippathi) commended the Lagos state government in leading the fight against the novel corona virus and commended the Lagos state civil service for been professional and for their sacrifice during the fight against the novel corona virus. He also stated that the protection of the civil servants is of paramount importance; which necessitated the donation of the chambers to be placed at the entrance of the state secretariat.

Also speaking during the presentation of the chamber, Mr. Olajide Akinbile ( Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office) commended the firm and hope for more support from corporate citizens in the fight against the novel corona virus.

The DG, Lagos safety commission ( Mr. Lanre Mojola) also speaking at the presentation praised the firm for the initiative and certified the disinfection chamber suitable for use in residential and commercial spaces