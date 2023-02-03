Sheraton Abuja Hotel changes name to Abuja Continental Hotel

Adebayo Obajemu

Sheraton Hotel Abuja has adopted a new name, henceforth it will be known and called Abuja Continental Hotel, its owners, Capital Hotels Plc, announced the name change in a regulatory filing .

This name change signals the first corporate action by Capital Hotels since it was acquired by 22 Hospitality Limited in late September, a deal that sold a controlling stake of 66.1 per cent in the company to the latter. That is equivalent to 2.1 billion ordinary shares.

“The Hotel has also been reopened for operations while renovations are ongoing to bring the Hotel to the standard befitting its status as a Five Star Hotel,” the document said.