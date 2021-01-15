The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) announced it has completed sale of its 30 percent interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 in the Eastern Niger Delta and associated infrastructure to TNOG Oil and Gas Limited for a consideration of $533 million.

The company which announced this in a statement on Friday, said the completion followed the receipt of all approvals from the relevant authorities of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to the statement, TNOG Oil and Gas is a related company of Heirs Holdings Limited and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc.

“A total of $453m was paid at completion with the balance to be paid over an agreed period. SPDC will retain its interest in the Port Harcourt Industrial and Residential Areas, which fall within the lease area,” the SPDC said.