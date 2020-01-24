Shakeup at CBN: New directors named, others leave

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) management yesterday, announced the redeployment of Mr. Yusuf Philip Yila, a director with the apex bank and the Managing Director, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB), to the position of Director, Development Finance Department, with effect from Friday, January 24, 2020.

Yila will replace Dr. Mudashiru Olaitan who retires from the bank on January 26, 2020, having reached the statutory retirement age.

Yila who was born on November 20, 1972, joined the CBN in June 2011 from Oando Plc where he was General Manager, Operations for the downstream business.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) and is an Alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School, Boston.

Yila also attended several executive courses at Oxford, Harvard Kennedy, and Northwestern University. He is married with Children.

The bank’s management also announced the redeployment of Mr. Kofo Salam-Alada from the Consumer Protection Department to the Legal Services Department as well as the movement of Mr. Samuel Okojere from the Payment System Management to the Banking Services Department, to replace Mr. Dipo Fatokun, who retired from the services of the Bank in December 2019.

Also approved is the appointment of Mr. Clement Buari as Director, Strategy Management Department; Haruna Mustafa, Director, Consumer Protection; Bello Hassan, Director, Other Financial Institutions’ Supervision Department; Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji, Director, Trade and Exchange Department; Mr. Musa Itopa Jimoh as Director, Payment System Management and Mr. Abubakar Abdullahi Kure as Director and Acting Managing Director of the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.