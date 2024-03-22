Seven students feared killed in a stampede at Nasarawa rice distribution centre

Connect with us

Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Seven students of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, are said to have died in a stampede during a struggle for rice meant to be distributed as palliative by the state government.

Reports said the students broke into the warehouse where the food items were kept to be distributed Friday morning, overpowered the security attached to the institution at about 5 a.m., and forcefully broke into the warehouse.

Some students, it was gathered, were yo benefit from the Nasarawa state government palliative and had been issued I.D cards to admit them into the venue where the distribution was to take place.

It was also gathered that as early as 5 a.m., students had already taken over the arena, overpowered the security, and broke into the warehouse, resulting in the stampede.

Details later.

Obinna Ezugwu

