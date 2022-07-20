Senate confirms Joe Ohiani as ICRC DG

The Nigerian senate on Wednesday, confirmed the nomination of Mr. Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani as the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The confirmation followed the consideration of the House Committee on Works.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adamu Aliero, said Ohiani knows how he would apply the knowledge and experience gathered over time to enhance the workings of the Commission.

“The nominee responded intelligently and provided satisfactory answers to all questions asked,” he said.

“After careful and diligent assessment of the nominee’s extensive resume, performance during the screening exercise, knowledge, experience and character, the committee considers him suitable for confirmation as the Director-General of the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission