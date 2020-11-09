OBINNA EZUGWU

The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for the filing of the quarterly statement for the period ending September 30, 2020, due to the recent general disruptions to business operations across the country.

The capital market regulator which announced the decision in a circular last week, said it is granting public companies, capital market operators, and other regulated entities a 30-day grace period for the submission of their quarterly financial statements, meaning that operators now have until Monday, November 30, 2020 to file their reports.

SEC noted that these disruptions may have prevented public companies, capital market operators, and others from convening meetings for the purpose of considering quarterly financial statements that were due to be filed/released.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has noted the recent general disruption to business operations across the country and the challenges this may have posed on businesses,” the circular said.

‘’The SEC is also aware that the disruption to business operations may have prevented public companies, capital market operators and other regulated entities from convening meetings for the purpose of considering quarterly financial statements that were due to be filed/released by October 30, 2020.’’

‘’In view of the above, the SEC hereby grants public companies, capital market operators and other regulated entities, a thirty-day grace period for the submission of their quarterly financial statements. The quarterly financial statements are now due for submission by Monday, November 30, 2020.”