Rights Violation: Nnamdi Kanu discontinues N20bn suit against FG

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has discontinued a fundamental human rights violation suit filed against the federal government.

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s special counsel, in a tweet on Thursday, said the suit, scheduled to come up for hearing on November 18, has been “discontinued”.

“Update on #MNK outstanding cases in which I’m directly involved. “The United Kingdom case is awaiting a decision,” he said.

“Federal high court case for November 18 is discontinued.

“The AU (African Union) case is awaiting a decision. United Nations Opinion has been escalated to other tribunals.

“The Kenyan case is set for February 2023, (sad).”

Kanu had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1702/222, dated and filed on September 23, listed Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) as the first and second defendants, respectively.

The IPOB leader had sought a declaration that the defendant’s arrest, imprisonment of the plaintiff (Kanu) in Kenya and the subsequent imprisonment of the plaintiff in the aircraft that conveyed him to Nigeria, amounted to false arrest and false imprisonment.

“A declaration of this honourable court that the defendants acted in bad faith and/or abused their public offices in falsely arresting and falsely imprisoning the plaintiff at the said location in Kenya and said aircraft;

“An order of this honourable court directing the defendants to, jointly and severally, pay to the plaintiff the sum of N20,000,000,000.00 being general and exemplary damages;

“An order of this honourable court directing the defendants to separately write and deliver to the plaintiff an unreserved personal letter of apology.”