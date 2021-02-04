‌Gunmen have a PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

The kidnappers also attacked his neighbours and went away with the two sons of a widow, Mrs Faith Gbeyide, the newspaper reported.

Narrating the incident on Thursday, Nnodim’s wife, Oluchi explained that her husband was working on his laptop when five strange men scaled the fence and entered their compound while ordering them to open the door.

She told PUNCH that the gunmen fired several shots at the windows and subsequently pulled down the burglary proof after which they forced open the front door.

“My husband asked me to stay with the children in their room. I heard the men asking him to bring out money but he told them he didn’t have money in the house.

“They took our phones and marched him out of the house. They went to our neighbour’s house and also abducted her two sons.”

‌

Madam Gbeyide explained that her son opened the door when the men threatened to kill them if they refused.

She stated, “They took the N9,000 in my purse, upturned the television set in the room, and went away with my first son. My second son started following them and they also took him away.”

The FCT police spokesperson, ASP Miriam Yusuf, confirmed the incident, according to PUNCH.