Portugal appoints Roberto Martinez as new national team coach

Roberto Martinez, former Belgium manager, has been named as the new coach of Portugal.

The Spaniard who stepped down as Belgium coach after their elimination from the World Cup in Qatar in the group stage, was appointed as Portugal coach on Monday.

The 49-year-old takes over from Fernando Santos and the most pressing issue in his in-tray will be to clarify the situation of skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who has just signed for Saudi club Al Nassr.

“My point of departure will be the squad of 26 players who played in the World Cup, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them,” Martinez told a press conference.

Martinez added that he would make his decisions “on the pitch and not in an office”.

Martinez, who cut his managerial teeth at Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton, took over as Belgium coach in 2016, leading the side to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.