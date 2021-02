Anambra based blogger, Kamuche Doris Adaora Ukoma, has reportedly died.

Ukoma, the founder of popular facebook group, Ndigbo and Friends, was said to have died some hours ago after a brief illness.

Her brother, Somto, confirmed her death.

Her death comes days after she celebrated her birthday on January February 4th.

Family and friends have gone to their Facebook walls and twitter handles to mourn the beautiful blogger.