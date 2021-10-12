The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the abduction of unspecified number of students by bandits on Monday night, at the St. Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a seminary belonging to the Catholic Church in Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State.

Spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the abduction on Tuesday.

He said operatives of the Police Tactical Team in Jema’a have visited the school to confirm the number of missing students and to address the situation.

The seminary is situated at Fayit community, Kagoma Chiefdom in the Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.