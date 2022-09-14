The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has accused Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate of being an ‘incurable liar,’ arguing that contrary to speculations, its presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, is hale and hearty.

The camp of the former Lagos State governor described the national leader of the APC as a Trojan horse, who works assiduously for 20 hours each day.

The clarification is coming against the backdrop of the allegation by Obi that Tinubu is not fit to rule the country.

The former governor of Anambra State also subtly knocked the APC presidential candidate at Monday’s retreat organised by LP in Abuja when he charged Nigerians to elect a leader they trust against one who sees the presidency as his turn to rule.

He said, “Next year’s elections will not be based on ethnicity. It will not be by turn, it is nobody’s turn. It must not be by connection. The election next year must be based on character and trust; it must be based on competence.”

Reacting in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Director of Media and Publicity for APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, described Obi as an ‘incurable liar.’

Onanuga urged Nigerians to ask if the Labour Party presidential candidate has bagged a medical certificate for him to declare Tinubu as unwell for the presidency.

The statement partly read, “We want to make it crystal clear to all the traducers of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate that Asiwaju Tinubu is not ill. He is hale and hearty. A man, who works for 20 hours a day, meeting people and strategizing about finding solutions to Nigeria’s problems, cannot be said to be ill. We make bold to say that our candidate is as fit as the fiddle.

“We find these statements unbecoming of a man who nurses the ambition to be Nigeria’s next President. Since he is not Asiwaju’s doctor and is not privy to his medical record, Obi has again disgracefully elevated what has for long been a beer parlour gossip and social media lie being propagated by his IPOB supporters. Obi in his characteristic manner is amplifying falsehood, which should not have a place in a decent political campaign.

“We believe that political leaders should be guided in their utterances and be sticklers for the truth, but Obi has thrown all caution to the wind, pronouncing on issues he has no moral and professional competence to make a judgment call on.”

Meanwhile, all former aspirants of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of APC360, have called on the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to urgently set in motion measures to halt the gale of defection that has hit the party in recent weeks, saying “it is dangerous.”

This came as two chieftains of the party in Bayelsa State, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe and Ebikitin Diongoli have led their supporters back to the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state.

Also, the South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, has warned supporters and leaders of the ruling party to desist from hobnobbing with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2023 elections