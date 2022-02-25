With spell binding musical performances from Johnny Drille, Chike and Fave as well as interesting games, The Euphoria lived up to its billing as a major A-class event in Nigeria’s entertainment schedule in 2022.

Hosted by leading Nigerian bank, Fidelity Bank Plc in commemoration of the Valentine’s season on Saturday, 19 February 2022, the well-attended event saw a host of customers, students and staff of the bank bask in a convivial atmosphere as the bank took them through several themed activities.

The event showcased a fully interactive experience centre, which featured photo booths, karaoke competitions, a love wall and several other engaging activities geared toward creating bonding opportunities and memorable experiences for guests.

Held at the multi purpose-built Fidelity Bank Grounds on Abila Oniru Street, Oniru, Lagos, The Euphoria also featured several interesting competitions that saw guests go home with mouth-watering prizes including weekend getaways, dinner dates and other family related prizes.

Following performances from Fave and Chike, the high point of the evening was the exhilarating performance by rave of the moment and Mavins Records artiste, Johnny Drille, which climaxed with a well-choreographed fireworks display that lit up the Oniru and Lekki skies.

Watch the full video highlights at https://youtu.be/Ah1nj1D0pnU