Paul Okoye, wife Ifeoma welcome first child together in US

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy from the duo PSquare, and his new wife Ivy Ifeoma, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on September 29, 2024, in the United States.

The newborn is Paul’s fourth child, joining his three children from his previous marriage to Anita Okoye.

The news was initially disclosed by Instagram blogger @CutieJuls, who claimed that both mother and baby are healthy and that Ivy will likely remain in the U.S. until early 2025 before returning to Nigeria.

Fans have responded with an outpouring of congratulatory messages on social media, despite no official statement from Paul or Ivy confirming the birth.

Earlier today, Paul shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, celebrating the arrival of their daughter. In the caption, he expressed his overwhelming joy, stating, “This past month and a few days have been the most joyous and overwhelmingly sweet period of our lives.” His post includes a touching video that resonates with fans, further emphasizing the significance of this moment in their lives.

Paul and Ivy Ifeoma, who had a traditional wedding in May 2024, were rumored to be expecting their first child together earlier this year. The couple’s relationship became public following Paul’s divorce from Anita Okoye, with whom he shares three children.

The birth has prompted significant public interest, as fans express excitement about Paul’s growing family. Social media is abuzz with supportive comments, adding to Paul’s evolving image as he embraces fatherhood with his new wife.

Several celebrities and fans shared their warm wishes on the post. Actor Chidi Mokeme commented, “May your home be filled with Joy and Laughter,” while fellow actor Chinedu Ikedieze affectionately wrote, “Congratulations onyem.” Fans also joined in, with QUEEN Damilola praising the couple, saying, “Paul is an amazing husband, a great father. Ivy is also a wonderful woman… God will continue to bless your home.” Another fan, Victoria Yemisi, highlighted a sweet sibling moment in the video, saying, “I love everything about this video but you see that little Aunty caring for that baby, that real love she’s giving is absolutely my best and fav congratulations.”

This joyous announcement not only highlights Paul’s growing family but also reflects the strength of his bond with fans, as they celebrate these milestones with him.