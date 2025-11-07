Otti seeks partnership with Chinese firm for Abia economic development

Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, has expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited in developing key infrastructure projects across the state.

Otti made this known when he received a delegation from the company, led by its managing director, Mr Jason Wang, at Government House, Umuahia. He said the state was particularly interested in collaborating in the areas of erosion control, rail development, dredging and seaport construction.

The governor highlighted the Azumiri Seaport project, where feasibility studies are nearing completion, and the proposed Abia railway project, as priority initiatives that would significantly boost economic activity in the state.

According to him, the Akwa Ibom State government has also indicated interest in partnering to establish a rail link between both states, to enhance commerce and cultural exchange.

“The last time I discussed with my colleague in Akwa Ibom State, he indicated interest in linking Akwa Ibom with Abia because of our trade and cultural affinity,” Otti said. “There is already a design. You may review or improve on it. We can also jointly examine funding options.”

Otti further expressed interest in having the company participate in the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park (AIIP) project at Owaza, Ukwa West, as well as efforts to revive moribund industries in the state.

“There are many areas for collaboration. The important thing is to sit down and work through the details. We believe governance is about improving the welfare of the people, and we are willing to build a partnership anchored on honesty and transparency,” he added.

Earlier, Wang said the visit was aimed at exploring strategic partnerships with the state government on large-scale infrastructure development. He noted that his company specialises in road construction, erosion and flood control, rail systems, dredging, ports and land reclamation.

He commended Otti for the significant progress recorded in road infrastructure and economic reforms since assuming office.

“We are impressed with what we have seen so far in the state,” Wang said, citing the company’s ongoing projects, including Lekki Deep Sea Port, Abuja–Keffi expressway expansion and the Enugu–Otukpo–Makurdi road.

Present at the meeting were the commissioner for industry and SMEs, Mazi Mike Akpara; commissioner for petroleum and solid mineral development; commissioner for environment, Prof Joel Ogbonna; and commissioner for science and technology, Mr Philemon Ogbonna, among others.

