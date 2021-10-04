Sunday Oguntuyi

Erstwhile chairman of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa has berated the Chairman of the Appeal Panel, in the just concluded Ward Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Rt. Hon. Engr. Omoreige Ogbeide-Ihama, alleging that he is compromised with the governor of Oyo state, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

Olaoluwa said the chairman of the panel spoke to two of the leaders of the party in the state on Saturday 2nd October 2021 and informed them that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had directed him to change his panel’s report and cancel the Osun State Ward Congress in its entirety, because the outcome of the Congress did not favour his friends in the state.

According to him, Hon Omoreige suggested that the Leaders of the party in Osun should reach out to Governor Seyi Makinde to plead with him to redirect him, otherwise he would have no choice but to recommend the cancelation of the entire Osun State Ward Congress.

“We make bold to assume that Hon Omoreige must have been induced financially to take directives from Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to cancel the entire Osun State PDP Ward Congress,” he said.

“The PDP National Secretariat recently delegated a 5-man Ward Congress Committee with a Serving Senator as Chairman, along with over one hundred people from other states, who were posted to various wards to conduct the Ward Congress on Saturday 25th September 2021, which was very successful, and absolutely free of rancour and acrimony in all the wards across Osun State.

“It is therefore very unfortunate that Hon Omoreige has displayed a Complete lack of integrity in the Performance of the Duty entrusted to him by the PDP National Secretariat. Hon Omoreige has been so hopelessly COMPROMISED that he resorted to pleading with two of our Leaders to find a way to see Governor Seyi Makinde and plead with him not to cancel the Osun State Ward Congress. WHAT A SHAME !!! WHAT AN INSULT. A DISHONORABLE person like Omoreige Ogbeide-Ihama should NEVER AGAIN be given a Sensitive Assignment Such as this one, that requires INTEGRITY AND HONESTY.

“Osun State is not Oyo State, Seyi Makinde is Governor of Oyo State and Not Premier or Governor General of South West Nigeria. Governor Seyi Makinde has No Authority, Whatsoever under the PDP Constitution to order the Cancelation of the Osun State PDP Ward Congress.

“We the Majority of the Card Carrying Members of Osun State PDP, stand by our successful Ward Congress Held on the 25th September 2021

“Governor Seyi Makinde has Obviously Bought DISHONORABLE Omoreige Ogbeide-Ihama, But the Results of the Osun State PDP Ward Congress is Not for Sale.”

Olaoluwa urged the National Secretariat of the party to take note of “this abnormally” and do the needful in the interest of democracy.