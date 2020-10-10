Olusesan Laoye

The incumbent governor of Ondo State and one of the 17 candidates for the governorship election holding in the state today, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said he is sure of victory because he has never dreamt of losing.

Akeredolu who is the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, made the declaration after voting in his home town, Owo.

He said that he was sure the INEC would announced him the winner at the end of the day.

He said, I have never thought of losing since the race started, neither did I excercise any fear at any time whatsoever that, I will lose in this election.

“I know that Ondo people would be very happy if I am reelected ro rule for another four years” Akeredolu said .