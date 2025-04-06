Ogun govt to embark on massive tree planting in forest reserves

Ogun State Government has promised stakeholders in the State Forest Reserves of its commitment to all-year-round tree planting in the State Forest towards protecting the state’s reserves.

Commissioner for Forestry, Engineer Taiwo Oludotun, gave this assurance during a visit to stakeholders at Olokemeji Forest Reserve, Odeda Local Government Area, adding that ‘’all hands must be on deck” towards ensuring the sustainability of the Forest and all its resources.

The Commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Adekunle Oyesanwe stressed that the issue of tree planting was a task that must be achieved by all, pointing out that, it could only be achieved under a peaceful atmosphere.

“I want all of you here present to please cooperate with one another. It is by living together peacefully that progress can be made. Additionally, we should complement the efforts of our security personnel. Your safety is of great importance to the State Government. The presence of Amotekun in the Reserve was to ensure security of lives and property,” he explained.

Engr. Oludotun however cautioned the Fulani Herdsmen against destroying economic trees and other farm produce in the Reserve.

Responding, some of the stakeholders thanked the State Government for the visit and the support they have enjoyed in the past, urging the Government not to renege in its efforts at ensuring sanity in all ramifications in the Forest.

The Commissioner promised that the Government would look into issues raised by the stakeholders and proffer solutions accordingly.

Other areas visited by the Permanent Secretary and some top management staff of the Ministry included Nigeria Breweries, Processed Wood Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (PROWPMAN) allocated land areas for tree planting and Arakanga Forest Reserve.

Some of the stakeholders included Farmers, saw millers, Timber Contractors Heads of enclaves (Baales), Nigeria Breweries, International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA among others.