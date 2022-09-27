Efforts are on to expedite the renewal of the seaport concession agreement for five terminal operators that expired in 2022, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has announced.

The Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, who made this known during a chat with journalists in Lagos, at the weekend, assured the affected terminal operators that the agreement between them and the Federal Government is almost ready.

The NPA boss revealed that under the new agreement, Terminal Operators will be more responsible for the maintenance of Quays, Fenders and allied matters such as port illumination.

According to him, the authority is concluding discussions on the terms of the agreement and once that is sorted, the report will be sent to the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT) and the Federal Ministry of Justice (FMOJ).

“The agreements were signed in 2006 and while some have expired, some are still running. But the expired ones are being renewed and what we are looking at is what will be in the best interest of the country. What was agreed in 2006 is no longer tenable, the demands of the country and of the NPA are different from what they were in 2006”.

Two of the expired leases have agreed to invest in the development of the TinCan Port. The need to discuss with the other terminal operators whose leases have not expired became important since development will entail the whole berth.

“It is these fine details that are being worked on, but I believe within the month, they will be finalised and sent to FMOT, FMOJ, BPE, ICRC accordingly,” Bello-Koko said.