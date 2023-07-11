The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Wale Adeniyi, has clarified that not all borders have been reopened, as Customs is reviewing the process of reopening the borders.

The Customs boss, who spoke with journalists after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said while some strategic borders were reopened in 2022, Customs would soon review the objectives of border closure.

According to Adeniyi: “Well, it is not true that all Nigerian borders have been opened. The status quo ante still exists within the borders.

“If you remember that the borders were completely shut down in 2018 up until 2022, when some selected strategic borders were reopened, that is the situation as we speak.

“Four were initially reopened and two more were opened after that, and that is still the situation.

“There are ongoing processes to review this situation against the objective of the border closure itself.”