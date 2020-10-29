The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said the country’s refineries are damaged beyond the usual Turnaround Maintenance (TAM).

This, according to the corporation, is the reason for the prolonged neglect of overhauling the refineries in the country to the delay in making them functional.

Speaking yesterday on the third day of the virtual Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa Downstream Expo 2020, on the theme “ Petroleum Refining Trends and Outlook for Tomorrow’s Energy Supply,” the Managing Director of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), Mr. Ezekiel Osarolube, stated that the corporation had begun the rehabilitation of all the facilities.

According to him, there is now a private/public arrangement in the revamping of the refineries, adding that getting them back on stream remains a priority for the NNPC.

“The first phase of this project is to raise capacity and second phase is to upgrade and modernise to meet current trends; so, we need time to get there.

“There’s a difference between turnaround maintenance and what we are doing now. The traditional TAM, which the whole world knows is usually statutory, which is done two to three years, is to open and clean the system.

“But because of the long neglect, we have gone beyond that level of turnaround. What we are talking about now is comprehensive rehabilitation, which will involve replacing very obsolete equipment that can bring the plants back to optimum performance.

“These steps are going on in Warri, Kaduna and Port Harcourt and we have a roadmap we follow religiously.

“Every month, we have a stakeholders’ meeting to review where we are and if there is any slippages and how to recover because top management is focused on this project as the number one project of NNPC.

“We are dealing with people who are good in the business and they also want to recoup their money. All the fears will be taken care of and everyone will be proud of the NNPC,” he stated.