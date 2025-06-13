NGX suspends trading in Notore shares before delisting

The Nigerian Exchange Limited has announced the suspension of trading in the shares of Notore Chemical Industries Plc, effective Wednesday, 11 June 2025, ahead of the company’s planned delisting from the stock market.

In a market bulletin signed by the Head of the Issuer Regulation Department, Godstime Iwenekhai, on Wednesday, the Exchange said the move was necessary to prevent further trading in the company’s shares in line with regulatory approval for its voluntary exit.

“The suspension is necessary to prevent trading in the shares of the company in preparation for the delisting of the securities of the company in line with the approval obtained from Nigerian Exchange Limited,” the bulletin read.

This development follows earlier notifications that Notore Chemical Industries had applied to delist from the NGX. The company cited strategic reasons for its decision, although further details are yet to be disclosed.

With the suspension now in effect, investors will be unable to buy or sell Notore shares on the Exchange as the process of delisting progresses.