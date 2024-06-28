The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX) , Temi Popoola, has disclosed that the Nigerian Exchange has introduced a digital platform to streamline the investment process.

According to Temi Popoola, the platform would also integrate several functionalities, including payment gateways, KYC processes, and brokerage account management, offering users a seamless and paperless experience.

“We are excited to introduce a new digital product that can distribute various services, emphasising the importance of quality UI/UX and collaboration. I want to appreciate the leadership and support from our regulator, acknowledging the evolution of our digital market and the contributions of those who came before us. Our regulator’s deep understanding of the market and digital assets is a significant advantage for us.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Currently, investing in Nigeria involves filling out paper forms and dealing with various challenges. Our goal at the Nigerian Stock Exchange is to digitise the entire process, making it seamless and paperless. This digital transformation will bring numerous benefits, including improved efficiency and reduced reconciliation issues.”

News continues after this Advertisement