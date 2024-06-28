Connect with us

Business

NGX introduces digital investment platform
Advertisement

Business

Fidelity Bank reaffirms commitment to support SMEs

Business

Tinubu approves N50,000 grant, N155bn food package for Nigerian households

Business

Keyamo says private jets in Nigeria used for money laundering, drug trafficking, others

Business

Nigeria using over 90% revenue to service $130bn debt - Tilewa Adebajo

Business

Police confirms death by suicide of Nick Imudia, ex-Konga CEO

Business

MRS Oil to delist from Nigerian Exchange, plans share buyback

Business

Nigerian gov begins NIN data leak probe

Business

How Nigeria is losing huge revenue to forex crisis - importers

Business

Nigeria loses $204m yearly to maritime corruption –Report

Business

NGX introduces digital investment platform

Published

6 mins ago

on

NGX introduces digital investment platform

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX) , Temi Popoola, has disclosed that the Nigerian Exchange has introduced a digital platform to streamline the investment process.

According to Temi Popoola, the platform would also integrate several functionalities, including payment gateways, KYC processes, and brokerage account management, offering users a seamless and paperless experience.

“We are excited to introduce a new digital product that can distribute various services, emphasising the importance of quality UI/UX and collaboration. I want to appreciate the leadership and support from our regulator, acknowledging the evolution of our digital market and the contributions of those who came before us. Our regulator’s deep understanding of the market and digital assets is a significant advantage for us.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Currently, investing in Nigeria involves filling out paper forms and dealing with various challenges. Our goal at the Nigerian Stock Exchange is to digitise the entire process, making it seamless and paperless. This digital transformation will bring numerous benefits, including improved efficiency and reduced reconciliation issues.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *