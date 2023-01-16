Adebayo Obajemu

Nigerian Exchange Group has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Investing Public, that sequel to the recent announcement of the resignation of the Group Company Secretary, Mrs Mojisola Adeola, from the employ of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Ms. Obehi Ikhaghe will serve as Acting Company Secretary of the Company until the appointment of a substantive Company Secretary.

Ms. Ikhaghe is a lawyer with over 13 years of experience spanning Company Secretarial, Corporate Law and General Legal Practice. She is a graduate of the University of Lagos and holds a master’s degree in law from the same institution. She has worked with the Company Secretariat Team of the Company over the last five (5) years.