The National Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) is investigating Phillips Consulting firm and United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC for alleged violation of the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

The National Commissioner of the NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said this on Monday in a statement by Mr Babatunde Bamigboye, the Legal, Enforcement and Regulations Lead of the Bureau in Abuja.

Olatunji said the commencement of the forensic investigation was in line with Article Four of the NDPR.

“The complaint against Phillips Consulting is in connection with the activities of online lending platforms who willfully breached the privacy of citizens.

“The investigation of UBA PLC pertains to allegations of infringement on the governing principles of data protection,” Olatunji said.

The NDPR mandates organisations to carry out due diligence before engaging in any data processing.

This is to ensure that parties are accountable for any infringement on fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects.

The bureau, however, warned all data controllers and processors to eschew all forms of data processing detrimental to citizens as well as the economy and security of the country.

Phillips Consulting is a firm that provides transformation, technology and outsourcing services.