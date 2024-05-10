NCC signs MoU with Nokia to train young Nigerians on latest 4G/ 5G radio

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia Solutions and Networks Nigeria, to train young Nigerians on latest 4G/ 5G radio and transmission technologies at the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Digital Parks.

The EVC, led by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijanni, signed the MoU earlier this week.

This means that Nokia Nigeria would be setting up a fully functional 5G/4G test lab, leveraging their latest radio and transmission technologies.

News continues after this Advertisement

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia Solutions and Networks Nigeria, to train young Nigerians on latest 4G/ 5G radio and transmission technologies at the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Digital Parks.

The EVC, led by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijanni, signed the MoU earlier this week.

This means that Nokia Nigeria would be setting up a fully functional 5G/4G test lab, leveraging their latest radio and transmission technologies.

This collaboration, according to NCC, advances the vision to enhance the capacity and skills-set of Nigerians, by equipping them with contemporary skills and knowledge needed to adapt to the rapidly evolving telecommunications industry.

The Commission said the development was in tune with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy’s goal to drive digital literacy and build a pipeline of technical talents across Nigeria.

Nokia Nigeria would also set up an Entrepreneur Learning Programme where it would deliver high-quality vocational training to 200 Nigerian students chosen from across the six geo political zones of Nigeria.

10th May 2024

News continues after this Advertisement