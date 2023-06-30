NBBF names Rena Wakama head coach of D’Tigress

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has appointed Rena Wakama as head coach for the Team Nigeria Women’s basketball team, D’Tigress for two years.

The federation made the announcement in a tweet on Friday.

D’Tigress have been without a head coach since Otis Hughley resigned from his role with the five-time Afrobasket champions in 2022.

Wakama, who hails from Rivers, is a former national team player and currently an assistant coach at Stony Brooks University in the US.

Wakama was a four-year letterman at the University of Western Carolina and also played professional basketball in the United Kingdom.

She received a bachelor’s degree in Therapeutic Recreation from Western Carolina in 2014 and an MBA from Manhattan in 2019.

Wakama is in her fourth year as an assistant coach at Manhattan College after serving for two years as Director of Women’s Basketball Operations.

As an assistant coach, Wakama oversees the development of the wing/guard position players, while also serving as the team’s academics and community service liaison.

Under her mentorship, the Jaspers earned a program-high 3.61 team GPA and placed fifth nationally in community service hours for all of Division I women’s basketball.

Wakama helped develop Davis and Brazil Harvey-Carr to earn post-season All-MAAC honours during the 2021/22 season.