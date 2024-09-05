The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the hike in the pump price of fuel by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The NNPC had on Tuesday, increased the price of petrol at its retail station to between N855 and N897 per litre, amid continuing scarcity of the product.

Afam Osigwe, NBA president, in a statement on Thursday, described the price hike as “deeply troubling”, adding that it would deepen the effect of poverty in the country.

He said, “The cascading effects of such a steep increase in fuel prices on the cost of living, transportation, and essential goods and services are deeply troubling.

“Many Nigerians are already grappling with inflation, unemployment, and other forms of hardship, and this additional financial strain is simply unsustainable. If allowed to persist, this price hike will only deepen the poverty and hardship experienced by the citizens.”

Although Osigwe acknowledged the necessity of economic reforms and recognised the government’s duty to make “tough decisions”, he however, emphasised that such decisions must be taken with “careful consideration”.

He urged the federal government suspend the implementation of the policy and dialogue with relevant stakeholders to explore more sustainable alternatives.

Additionally, the NBA called on the government to prioritise the welfare of citizens, particularly the most vulnerable, and adopt policies aimed at easing, rather than worsening the hardships faced by Nigerians.

The NBA reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and advocating for the rights and well-being of all Nigerians.

It expressed readiness to engage constructively with the government in seeking a fair solution that promotes economic stability while protecting the interests of the people.

