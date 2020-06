The Naira lost 1.14 per cent against the Dollar at the parallel foreign exchange market to N445 on Tuesday from N440 the previous day.

It was also weakened 0.23 per cent at Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, having opened at N386.38, traded high at N389.99 and eventually closed at N385.50.

A total of $31.40 million was transacted through the I&E window.

The Naira at the official window on Thursday closed unchanged at 361.00/$1, against yesterday’s position.