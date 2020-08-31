Following the announcement that Central Bank of Nigerian will inject more liquidity into the foreign exchange market through the resumption of dollar sales to the bureau de change operators, the Naira gained N5 to exchange N465/$ at the parallel market segment on Monday.

At the official window, the Naira closed at N379.00/$1, unchanged against the previous day’s position.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N386.50, traded high at N386.00, and eventually closed at N385.67, unchanged against the previous day’s closing position.

A total of $12.09 million was transacted through the I&E window.