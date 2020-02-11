MTNN, Zenith Bank and 11 other stocks helped the Nigerian equity market ends its downtrend, gaining 0.36 per cent on Tuesday.

Bargain hunting on bellwether stocks made the All-Share Index (ASI) to increase by 99.71 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.36 per cent to close at 27,871.90 points, while the Market Capitalization gained N51.93 billion, representing 0.36 per cent growth to close at N14.52 trillion.

UACN increased 9.41 per cent to emerge as the top gainer of the 13 advancers, while SKYAVN declined 9.89 per cent to top 16 other losers.

The volume of equities traded was up 38.03 per cent to 276.27 million from Monday’s 200.16 million, while the total value of stock traded was higher by 92.81 per cent to ₦3.707 billion in 3,690 deals.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 207.74 million shares exchanged for ₦2.717 billion.

UBA, GTBank and Zenith Bank were the three most active stocks by volume.

The bourse has so far posted 3.84 per cent return this year.