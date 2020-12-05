…say Governor’s determination was ke

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has given an insight into why the state was able to achieve the implementation of the new minimum wage even in the face of dwindling allocation from the Federation Account.

The Commissioner noted that the state was able to accommodate the variance of the minimum wage because Governor Gboyega Oyetola showed determination, and decided to cut down significantly on the cost of governance in the state.

Oyebamiji gave the hint on Thursday at the floor of the State House Assembly while responding to questions from lawmakers during the defense of the 2021 budget estimates of the Finance Conglomerate.

The Finance Commissioner emphasized that the Governor has made a lot of sacrifices to reduce the cost of governance so as to be able to put smiles on the faces of civil servants in Osun.

In his words, “Mr Governor showed a lot of determination to put smiles on the faces of our workers and he took a lot of belt-tightening measures to accommodate the variance that was expected of the new minimum wage.

“The Governor has also taken steps to galvanize the Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) into doing more in terms of revenue generation for the state. We are lucky to have at this time, a Governor who is an expert in the field of finances; a lot of financial reengineering has taken place since Mr Governor assumed office”.

“We have a Governor who has brought down the cost of governance seriously, his focus is on issues aimed at solving problems alone. He wants to keep our civil servants happy because he believes they are the engine room of government”. The chattered banker stated.