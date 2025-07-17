Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has, again, for the third time, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a platform on which he ran as presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

Atiku was also a founding member of the party in 1998 and later served as vice president for two terms.

Reacting to his exit from the party, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said Atiku won’t be missed in PDP.

Makinde, a second-term PDP governor, said it was better for anyone holding the PDP down to quit.

Similarly, a former PDP national vice chairman, Chief Olabode George, regretted the former vice president's exit, adding that he left to pursue his ambition.

Atiku’s resignation from PDP comes as he leads the opposition coalition movement to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.