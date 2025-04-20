Let’s use Easter time to pray for compassionate leaders – Peter Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, has asked Nigerian Christians to use the Easter period to pray for Compassionate leaders who will share in their pains.

Obi, in an Easter message on Saturday, said that Compassionate leaders always think of the people in the consequences of their actions and inactions.

“At Easter, what Christians celebrate is the huge sacrifice Jesus Christ made for mankind.

“Therefore, there is no better time to pray for tender-hearted and caring leaders for our country than at Easter when we saw in Jesus a remarkable, compassionate leader.

Obi noted that “what is apparent in Nigeria today as insecurity and myriads of problems engulf the land is a visible abdication of responsibility by insensitive and indifferent leaders.

Nigeria deserves better leadership than they are getting to turn the natural and human capital gifts from God to the benefit of the populace.

Finally, Obi urged fellow Nigerians and obedient families across the globe never to despair in the face of any tribulations because our Redeemer is living and active, assuring us that a New Nigeria is possible.