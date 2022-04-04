Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, received at least 86.9 percent of the capital imported into the country in 2021, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

The state is followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 12.4 percent of the over $6.7bn worth of capital imported into the country in 2021.

The report looked into the value of fresh investments that flowed into the Nigerian economy in 2021.

At least 24 other states recorded zero capital importation or had unavailable data for the same period.

More capital was imported through Banking ($1.4bn), Shares ($1bn) and Production ($934mn) than other sectors.

According to the report, the 24 states include Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

Of the 24 states, ten also failed to attract foreign investments in the last three years.

These states are Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.