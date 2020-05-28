Adebayo Obajemu

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended the deadline for filing of Annual Tax Returns to June 30, 2020.

This according to the agency is in continuous effort to provide the much needed relief to taxpayers and mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Annual returns for individuals (both employees and self-employed persons) that were initially due on May 31st, 2020 can now be filed any time on or before the 30th of June, 2020,” a statement signed on Tuesday by LIRS Head of Corporate Communications, Monsurat Amasa read in part.

LIRS, therefore, urged taxpayers to take advantage of the new extension to file their returns.

“As the Lagos State Government keeps abreast of global best practices in containing the Covid-19 pandemic and eases the effects of an economic downturn on taxpayers and residents of the State, LIRS had initially extended the deadline for filing annual tax returns for two months, from the statutory March 31st of every fiscal year to May 31, 2020.

“We constantly debated what other measures could be taken as an organization to support individuals and businesses at this time, hence, the additional one-month extension from June 1, to June 30, 2020,” the statement added.

Taxpayers are also advised to access the LIRS eTax platforms for all tax administration matters, including filing of annual returns, generation of assessment and payment schedule and payment of the liabilities from the comfort of their homes and offices