Labour Party demands probe as thugs attack Lagos secretariat

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has called on the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to thoroughly investigate and prosecute those responsible for the attack on its secretariat on Monday.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Lagos LP Chairperson, Mrs. Dayo Ekong, expressed concern over the attack, which occurred while party leaders were in Abuja attending the National Executive Council meeting. She was joined by other members of the state executive committee.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director of State Security to intervene urgently in this matter,” Ekong appealed.

She condemned the attack as a serious crime against the state and stressed that the perpetrators should be investigated, prosecuted, and held accountable. Referring to the attackers as morally bankrupt miscreants, Ekong stated they must face the consequences of their unlawful actions.

Ekong identified one Mr. Rasheed Bamishe as the alleged leader of the attack, claiming he unlawfully entered the secretariat located at 59 Oduduwa Way, GRA, Ikeja, with a group of armed thugs. According to Ekong, the attackers used dangerous weapons, charms, and fetish objects to rob and vandalize the offices of key party officers.

“They destroyed furniture and fittings, stole valuables worth millions of naira, and took both local and foreign currencies from the offices,” Ekong revealed. “They also stole sensitive documents and files after forcibly opening file cabinets in several offices.”

Most alarmingly, Ekong reported that the attackers physically assaulted and severely injured staff present at the secretariat during the assault. Five injured