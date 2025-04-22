Killings: NBA Urges FG to Approve State Police to Curb Insecurity

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on the Federal Government to permit the creation of state police forces as a critical step toward tackling the rising spate of killings and violence across the country.

This appeal was made on Tuesday by the Chairman of the NBA Jos Branch, Leah Hassan, during a joint press conference in Jos attended by the chairmen of the other three NBA branches in Plateau State.

Hassan strongly condemned the recent deadly attacks in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas, which left many dead and thousands displaced.

“We cannot continue to remain silent in the face of these barbaric killings and land-grabbing attacks that turn citizens into strangers in their own ancestral homes,” Hassan said. “States should be empowered to establish their own police forces, properly armed to defend our communities.”

The NBA urged the Federal Government to take decisive action, including deploying sufficient security personnel to vulnerable communities and empowering locals with self-defense tools in light of ongoing security failures.

Among the association’s demands are the immediate arrest and prosecution of perpetrators, adequate relief and rehabilitation for victims — especially women and children — and a justice process rooted in transparency and accountability.

“The NBA branches on the Plateau are deeply pained by the recurring wave of violence in Bokkos and Bassa. These attacks have claimed numerous innocent lives, left others injured and displaced, and shattered the fragile peace of our communities,” Hassan stated.

She referenced the April 15, 2025, statement by NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), reaffirming the association’s support for his call on the government to uphold its constitutional duty to protect lives and property.

Hassan criticized the authorities’ response to previous attacks as inadequate and described the continued violence as a deliberate and premeditated assault on civilians, not mere communal clashes as often claimed.

Advertisement

“The time for empty rhetoric is over. This is no longer about saying ‘enough is enough’ — this is enough. It’s time to act,” she said.

The NBA commended the Plateau State Government for its efforts but urged both state and federal authorities to be more proactive in preventing future attacks.

“This is not a communal conflict but a systematic attempt to eliminate defenseless citizens while they sleep in their homes. It must be addressed with the urgency and seriousness it deserves,” the association said.

Key demands by the NBA include:

Immediate arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators, with trials held in Plateau State rather than transferred to Abuja where such cases often fade from public scrutiny.

Deployment of adequate, well-equipped security personnel to vulnerable communities.

Legal backing for the establishment of state police forces to defend local populations.

Creation of a robust conflict resolution and early-warning system involving community leaders, civil society groups, and security agencies.

Empowerment of vulnerable communities with self-defense tools.

Advertisement

Provision of immediate relief, rehabilitation, and resettlement for displaced individuals and families.

Hassan concluded with a pledge that the NBA would continue to use every legal and moral platform available to demand justice, accountability, and lasting peace in Plateau State.