JUST IN: Tompolo hale and hearty – Aide dismisses death rumour

Media adviser to High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, has dismissed rumours of his death, noting that the ex-Niger Delta agitator is hale and hearty.

Reports had emerged on some news sites to the effect that Tompolo was shot dead in Bayelsa during the house of representatives primary election.

But in a press release on Tuesday, Bebenimibo said that the Delta State-born freedom fighter is hale and hearty.

“The attention of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has been drawn to an online report that one Tompolo was killed in Ogbia during the People’s Democratic Party primaries for House of Reps and Senate,” he said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this story has nothing to do with High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo. He is hale, hearty, and doing well by God’s grace. The general public should know that High Chief Government Ekpemupolo is a leader of the masses and will continue to speak for the masses.

“He is in high spirit, hoping that God Almighty will help our great country to transit successfully to another government come 2023. He is praying for peace and stability in this country and is always willing to contribute his quarter to the development of this country socially, economically, and otherwise.

“He urges the general public to disregard the malicious online report of his death,” it concluded.