Adebayo Obajemu

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc on Tuesday published its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The Group declared a turnover of N689.643 million, down by 4.94% from N725.472 million reported in 2019.

Japaul Gold in the 12 months period declared a loss after tax of N1.18 billion as against the N40.917 billion reported in 2019.

A loss per share of 19 kobo is reported for the period under review against the earnings per share of N6.53 reported in 2019 year end.

At the share price of N0.62, the P.E ratio of Japaul Gold stands at -3.29x with earnings yield of -30.44%