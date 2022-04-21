Terrorists of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday night, killed 21 persons in an attack at Gaidam town, Gaidam local government area of Yobe State.

The attackers, witnesses said, killed 12 hotel guests in the locality, before attacking a popular bar where at least nine others were brutally murdered.

Mallam Idi, a resident of the town told Leadership that the terrorists took them by surprise as they sneaked into the town without firing any shot or using vehicles.

“Upon their entrance, they asked some of the residents to recite verses of the Qur’an before they either allowed them to leave or kill them,” he said.

He added that the terrorists also burned down the staff quarters of the Government Science and Technical College Geidam.

Credible information from the security sources said the insurgents arrived on 15 motorcycles at the outskirts of the town and entered the town on foot. They went straight to the bar and killed all the people they met there.

“They came by foot and burnt three staff quarters at the GSTC Gaidam, We also got reports that they went to Augwar Kweri where some prostitutes are residing and killed 11 people there. At GSTC, I understand that only one person died,” another resident told Leadership.

Mai Mala Buni, governor of the state, had last month lifted a ban on the use of motorcycles in some parts of the state. Motorcycles are the preferred means of transportation by the insurgents in the state