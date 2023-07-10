iRead Library Storywriters says it is thrilled to announce the upcoming book presentation of seven talented graduating primary school children.

The event, set to take place at the American Centre in Ikeja on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, will showcase the remarkable work in the form of a captivating book titled “SDG Ambassadors: Tales of Bravery and Compassion.”

Each story beautifully captures the essence of bravery, compassion and the pursuit of a better world, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

One of the young writers, Okam Great, co-author of “Clean Water Super-Heroes” alongside Ndukwe Frank from Choice Fluorite Ville School, shared their motivation behind the story: “We wanted to inspire others to take action and protect our environment. Through the adventures of the ‘Super Heroes,’ we hope to raise awareness about clean water and encourage everyone to join us in making a difference.”

Jomiloju Jerry and Uthman Lawal, co-authors of “From Trash to Treasures” from Grace E. School, expressed their excitement about becoming successful authors and entrepreneurs: “We wanted to show that even small actions like recycling can have a big impact. Our story is about following our dreams, working hard, and making our community a better place.”

Odudu Abasi William from Pams Montessori School, author of “The Trash-Can Mission,” shared the importance of teamwork: “By coming together, we can tackle any challenge. My story highlights how collaboration and community spirit can transform a neighborhood and inspire others.”

David Oshoma Iluore, the author of “Exploring the Wonders of Sea World,” revealed his passion for aquatic animals: “I believe it’s important to care for our marine friends and their environment. Through my story, I hope to encourage more people to appreciate and protect the underwater world.”

Honour Abayomi-Daniels, author of “Compassionate Adventure: Saving the Pangolin,” expressed his dedication to wildlife conservation: “I wanted to raise awareness about the importance of protecting animals and their habitats. My story shows that even children can make a difference and inspire others to join the cause.”

The book presentation promises to be an engaging and enlightening event, celebrating the creative achievements of these young authors.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the children, hear their inspiring stories firsthand, and witness their unwavering commitment to promoting bravery, compassion, and sustainable development.

The founder of iRead Library Storywriters Academy, Funmi Ilori, shared her excitement about the event: “We are immensely proud of these young authors and their dedication to storywriting. The success of last year’s book publishing has been a motivation to raise more writers across various schools. Through our programs, we aim to empower children to become confident authors and ambassadors for positive change in their communities.”

The school owners expressed their support for the initiative and the impact it has on their students. Mrs. Ogechukwu Ezeokoli, the Proprietress of Choice Fluorite Ville School, and Mrs Juliana Owoka, administrator of iRise Model School expressed that they are thrilled to see their pupils engage in creative writing and contribute to important global conversations. “Their involvement in this project will boost self confidence as they graduate into Secondary school”, they agreed.

Mrs Adedoyin, Proprietress of Pams Montessori School and Ms. Oluwayemisi Onakomaiya, Director of Grace E. School, shared their delight in seeing their pupils contribute their thoughts and ideas into the SDG Ambassadors storybook.

Join us at the American Centre in Ikeja on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 12:30pm to 2:00pm, for this extraordinary event. Members of the media, educators, parents, and the general public are cordially invited to witness the power of young voices and their ability to inspire change through storywriting.

For inquiries, please contact Funmi Ilori, the convener and founder of iRead Mobile Library Network, at 08023197033 or [email protected].

About iRead Library Storywriters Academy

iRead is Nigeria’s foremost innovative mobile library, providing books on wheels for children. The Storywriters Academy, one of iRead’s programs, nurtures the storywriting skills of young children through workshops, mentorship, and opportunities to publish their work. This project, supported by the Nigerian Copyright Commission, American Centre, and Accessible Publishers, empowers children to become confident authors and ambassadors for positive change in their communities. Last year, the project commenced with 4 pupils who wrote a book titled “WELLBEING,” focused on the first five Sustainable Development Goals.