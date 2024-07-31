Connect with us

Nation

Iran begins three-day mourning for Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh
Advertisement

Nation

'She left us with her 'One Love, Keep us Together', Obi mourns Onyeka Onwenu

Nation

Late Ohanaeze president, Iwuanyanwu for burial September 25

Nation

Abia govt goes tough with criminals, sponsors

Nation

Family of late Wigwe University Registrar Ulonna Inyama seeks probe

Nation

Ogungbangbe speaks on hunger, protest, frowns at saboteurs to government

Nation

Ndigbo still in shock over Iwuanyanwu, Ubah's death

Nation

Police arrest Tik Toker for 'inciting violence' ahead of planned nationwide protest

Nation

Insecurity: State Information Chapel of Osun NUJ aims to unravel causes, solutions

Nation

Peter Obi expresses shock over Ifeanyi Ubah's death, says he served humanity

Nation

Iran begins three-day mourning for Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh

Published

1 hour ago

on

Iran begins three-day mourning for Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh

Iran declared on Wednesday, declared three days of mourning following the killing of Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an attack blamed on Israel.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran announced three days of public mourning following the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh,” the government said in a statement.

Hamas spokesperson had confirmed that Haniyeh was hit directly by a rocket in the room where he was staying in Tehran, and that Hamas’ military wing the Al Qassam Brigades would not let the killing “go unaccounted for.”

News continues after this Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Iranian state media reported that Haniyeh was killed by an “airborne guided projectile,” though it was unclear what form that took.

Speaking at a press conference in the Iranian capital, al-Hayya said Israel would “pay the price for heinous crime” of assassinating Haniyeh.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh’s death

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *