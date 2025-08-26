Connect with us

Business

iPhone 17 launch expected as Apple sets Sept. 9 for major product unveiling 
Published

17 mins ago

on

iPhone 17 launch expected as Apple sets Sept. 9 for major product unveiling 

Smart phone maker, Apple says its next major product launch will be on September 9, sending out media invites for an event at its Cupertino campus scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The invitation carries the tagline: “Awe dropping.”

As tradition dictates, the spotlight is expected to be on the iPhone 17 series, with analysts predicting several models featuring upgraded processors, improved specifications, and a new ultra-slim version designed for users prioritizing lightweight form over battery life and camera performance.

Apple is also likely to unveil new Apple Watch models during the event.

Since 2020, Apple’s launches have shifted from live, on-stage presentations to highly produced pre-recorded keynotes. The company confirmed the September event will be streamed on its website.

 

